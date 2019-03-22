|
James Christian "Chris" Alexander, born in Lake Charles, on July 12, 1971, son of Waymon Ray and Anita (Gaspard) Alexander, passed away Sunday, March 17, at the age of 47.
Chris was a graduate of Iowa High School, McNeese State University and also University of Texas. He worked in the oilfield for many years. Chris enjoyed flying his drones and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved spending time with his very special cousins, he loved them dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Waymon and Anita Alexander; wife, Kristen Alexander; daughter, Lyla Grace Alexander; brother, Eric Ray Alexander (Jessica); sister, Tracy Lepretre, Tammy Hebert.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles.
Celebration of life will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2019