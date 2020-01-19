|
|
James "Jim" Arnold Cook, 79, of Ragley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Lake Charles. His visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. The Rev. Ed Rose and the Rev. Jeremy Smith will officiate.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Cook of Ragley; two children, Donna Reeves of Lake Charles, and Joe Cook and Jennifer of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren, Drs. Kory Reeves and Lanette of Mandeville, Kody Reeves of Lake Charles, Kyle Reeves of Ragley, and Kaylah Cook of Moss Bluff; six siblings, Nell Lord and Allen of Hermit, Calif., Sue Cody or Monroe, Ga., Julia La Plount of Long Beach, Calif., Theresa Mueller of San Francisco, Billy Cook and Mercy of Buena Park, Calif., and Bobby Cook of Caliente, Calif.; and son-in-law, T-Bo Reeves of Topsy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Hazel Cook; and son, Flem Cook.
Published in American Press on Jan. 19, 2020