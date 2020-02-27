|
|
James "Jimmy" Courville, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, in Kinder. He lived most of his life in Batron Rouge, La., served in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of LSU with a degree in Chemical engineering. He was a loyal and faithful fan of LSU, member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Kinder and retired from LA DEQ. Jimmy was voted Vice President of Kinder Retirement and Rehabilitation Center where he was a resident for the last serval years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Gwen Courville Robison of Pine Island; brother, Jerry and wife Mary Sonnier Courville of Kinder; four nephew; one niece; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Courville and Myrtle Virginia Fawcett Courville.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Reed Funeral Home. The Rev. Jimmy White will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held at Green Oak Cemetery in Kinder. Visitation will be at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. unit time of service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2020