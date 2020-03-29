|
|
James "Chip" Croker II, formerly of Lake Charles, passed away due to coronary disease at the age of 56, in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 17, 2019. Born on Jan. 3, 1963, he graduated from LaGrange High School, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a welder/fabricator and also studied at SOWELA Technical Community College and at El Paso Community College. He was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. Chip had a passion for music, and playing the guitar was his speciality. He also was a baseball fan, and in his spare time, he would proudly umpire youth baseball games.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Glen Croker Sr.; and his mother, Leola Daugereau. He has two daughters, Paige (last name and residence unknown) and Caroline George of Lake Charles. Chip had one brother, Mike Croker of St. Petersburg, Fla., and three sisters, Paula Smythe of Big Lake, La., Geri Prince of Crestwood, Kan., and Mary Beth (Charlee) Walling of Vidor, Texas. He additionally had one half brother, Stephen Hebert of Sulphur, La.; and one stepbrother, Tom Winkler of Prescott, Wis. He also had 13 nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be made on his Facebook page. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020