Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
James Kirkendall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kirkendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Curtis Kirkendall


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Curtis Kirkendall Obituary
Coach James C. Kirkendall, 75, of Lake Charles, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in a Houston Hospital.
Coach Kirkendall was born in Columbia, S.C., and lived most of his life in the Lake Charles area. He was a 1962 Graduate of Sulphur High School and played football and received his B.S. Degree from Northeastern State College now the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Coach Kirkendall was elected to the Gulf States Conference Football Team. He also received his Master's Degree from McNeese State University. His 46-year Coaching career included Kinder High School 1968-1980 where he was voted SWLA Basketball Coach of the Year in 1974. He went on to Coach at Sam Houston High School from 1980-1986, Barbe High School from 1986-2001 and St. Louis Catholic High School from 2001-2015.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Monica "Pie" Kirkendall; son, Jay Kirkendall; daughters, Joy Kirkendall Foolkes and husband Alan, and Jenni Kirkendall Amy and husband Mitchell, all of Lake Charles; grandsons, Michael James and Connor Alan Foolkes; sister, Katherine Thomson of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; brother, John Kirkendall and wife Janelle of Las Vegas, Nev.; favorite cousin, Paul Anderson of West Jordan, Utah; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Monday, with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Mike Johns, Tommy Johns, Wayne Cespiva, Ted Nixon, Joe Crawford and Nic LaBarbera. Honorary Pallbearers will be Former Head Coaches and Assistant Coaches that Coach Kirkendall served with.
The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Christ The King
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -