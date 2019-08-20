|
|
James D Kibodeaux, 79, of Vinton, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, in his residence, surrounded by his family. James enjoyed fishing, eating, and spending time with family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Velma Kibodeaux of Vinton; son, Charles Allen Kibodeaux; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Alicia, Bridgette and Andrew; and sister, Jane Bergeron of Orange, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ophelia Kibodeaux; and brother, James "Pat" C. Kibodeaux.
Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2019