Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D Kibodeaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D Kibodeaux Obituary
James D Kibodeaux, 79, of Vinton, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, in his residence, surrounded by his family. James enjoyed fishing, eating, and spending time with family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Velma Kibodeaux of Vinton; son, Charles Allen Kibodeaux; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Alicia, Bridgette and Andrew; and sister, Jane Bergeron of Orange, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ophelia Kibodeaux; and brother, James "Pat" C. Kibodeaux.
Service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now