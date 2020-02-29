|
James Dalton "J.D." Lyons Sr., of Holden, La., passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Sulphur, La., the son of the late William Lyons and the late Edith Geneva Landry Lyons. J.D. was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Merchant Marine. He retired as a welder, and was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 106 and 198. He is loved by his family and will be missed.
J.D. is survived by his children, Debbie Lyons Meche, Linda Vincent (Robert), Syndee Brown (Raymond), Mitchell Williams, James Dalton Lyons II.(Sandra); grandchildren, Asaph Meche (Alana), Alicia Meche Cassia, Amber Meche , Kristy Routt, Nikki Jardneaux (Corey), Stephanie Vincent, Joshua Vincent, Jennifer Mitchell (Paul), Jake Kiefer (Ashley), Katherine Brown, Kelly Comeaux, Ashley Batton, Eric Broussard and Misty Broussard; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and nephews, Monk, Randy, Tim and Pat Paschall.
In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Atkinson Lyons; infant daughter, Cynthia Lyons; and sister, Bonnie Lyons Paschall.
A Memorial Service will be held at Black Lake Club Bait & Tackle, 25855 Black Lake Club Rd, Maurepas, LA 70449, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. This is one of his favorite places to meet friends, fish and enjoy nature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
