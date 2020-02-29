Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Black Lake Club Bait & Tackle
25855 Black Lake Club Rd
Maurepas, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dalton "J.D." Lyons Sr


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dalton "J.D." Lyons Sr Obituary
James Dalton "J.D." Lyons Sr., of Holden, La., passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Sulphur, La., the son of the late William Lyons and the late Edith Geneva Landry Lyons. J.D. was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Merchant Marine. He retired as a welder, and was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 106 and 198. He is loved by his family and will be missed.
J.D. is survived by his children, Debbie Lyons Meche, Linda Vincent (Robert), Syndee Brown (Raymond), Mitchell Williams, James Dalton Lyons II.(Sandra); grandchildren, Asaph Meche (Alana), Alicia Meche Cassia, Amber Meche , Kristy Routt, Nikki Jardneaux (Corey), Stephanie Vincent, Joshua Vincent, Jennifer Mitchell (Paul), Jake Kiefer (Ashley), Katherine Brown, Kelly Comeaux, Ashley Batton, Eric Broussard and Misty Broussard; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and nephews, Monk, Randy, Tim and Pat Paschall.
In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Atkinson Lyons; infant daughter, Cynthia Lyons; and sister, Bonnie Lyons Paschall.
A Memorial Service will be held at Black Lake Club Bait & Tackle, 25855 Black Lake Club Rd, Maurepas, LA 70449, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. This is one of his favorite places to meet friends, fish and enjoy nature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in American Press on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -