|
|
James Donald "Don" Duplechin, 82, of Lake Charles, passed away at a local hospital on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Don was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Basile, La., and was a longtime resident of Lake Charles. He was a true cowboy from Basile (Soileau) area. He loved country living and spent time breaking horses, which was his passion. As a young man, he worked various jobs in different cities, states and countries. He eventually settled in Lake Charles and started his own industrial service company. Through his many endeavors, he met and befriended people from all over. He never met a stranger, was loved by all, and will be remembered as a manly man in a man's world!!
Mr. Duplechin is survived by his sons, Keith Duplechin (Janie), Mark Duplechin, all of Lake Charles, and Darren Duplechin (Melissa) from Broomfield, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Jack, David and Anna Duplechin, Madison and McKenzie Duplechin and Derek and Kenna Duplechin; two brothers, Ernie Duplechin (Delores) and Chuck Bellon (Jennifer), all of Lake Charles; sister, Sheryl Doga (Gary) of Basile; Godchild, Lynette Doga Fontenot; his personal physician and nephew, Dr. Ben Doga; his loving companion, Debbie Gregorie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Widman Duplechin and Lourdes Manuel Duplechin; and his mother, Cavel Guillory Duplechin.
His funeral service will be at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Basile under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 23, 2019