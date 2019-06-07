James Donald Richard, 83, of Grand Chenier, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Richard was born on Jan. 16, 1936, in Grand Chenier, where he was a 1953 graduate of Grand Chenier High School. They resided there until Hurricane Rita forced them to move to Sweetlake in 2005. Mr. Richard was an operator for Amoco until retiring in 1990. Following retirement, he was able to enjoy things he loved such as cattle, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sweetlake and belonged to the Knights of Columbus and Cameron Parish Cattle Men.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Carolyn D. Theriot Richard of Sweetlake; six sons, John M. Richard of Lake Charles, James G. Richard (Roxanna) of Gueydan, Donald P. Richard (Michelle) of Creole, Jeff Richard (Shari) of Grand Chenier, Todd Richard ( Monica) of Sweetlake, and Mike Richard (Karen Lynn) of Bell City; sisters, Barbara LeMaire (Thomas) of Lake Charles, and Henrietta Bourque of Lafayette; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Rod Nunez of Creole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Annie Richard; and siblings, Gerald Richard, Dorothy Theriot and Leonard Richard.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Grand Chenier. Father Roland Vaughn and Father Clyde Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Grand Chenier under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Visitation will begin on Friday in the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being led by the family at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 11:30 a.m.