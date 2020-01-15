|
James Douglas Harper, 58, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
James was born on Sept. 19, 1961, to Wade and Marlene Howard Harper in Lake Charles, La., where he lived his entire life. He was a 1979 graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. He married the love of his life, Lori Credeur on Sept. 17, 1988. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Construction Services. James enjoyed 50s music, fishing and Bugs Bunny. He will be missed dearly by his many, many friends whom he loved.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 34 years, Lori Credeur Harper; his mother, Marlene Howard Harper; his daughters, Kelsey, Sidney and Lauren Harper; grandchildren, Atticus Rucker and Stella Pinell; and one granddaughter on-the-way, Legacy Soldier; siblings, Melissa Fontenot of Lake Charles, Tim Harper of Florida, Toni Poole of California, and Jess Harper of Lafayette, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wade Harper.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020