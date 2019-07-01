James E. Tarver, Jr., 74, of Lake Charles passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in a Jennings hospital.

Mr. Tarver was born on June 20, 1945, in Jennings, La. and was a 1963 graduate of Landry Memorial High School. He furthered his education at McNeese State University, graduating in 1968 with a B.A. in Theater Arts. Following graduation, he joined the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Tarver began his 40-year career with Allstate Insurance Company working as an adjuster, claims manager, and fraud analyst before retiring in 2010.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and making fishing lures. Mr. Tarver also took pleasure in collecting trade beads and making and collecting black powder guns. He cherished his time spent with the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Iglinsky Tarver of Lake Charles; his children: James Elmo Tarver III (Laurie) of Fremont, CA, Anna Marie Temple (Lewis) of Lake Charles, and William Aaron Tarver (MaLan) of Seoul, Korea; his siblings: Pete Tarver (Tammy) of Sheridan, WY, Rick Tarver (Loretta) of Lake Charles, Pam Lindsey (Johnny) of St. Martinville, LA, and Penny Love (Mark) of Savannah, GA; and six grandchildren: Shauna and Madison Temple and Kathryn, Benjamin, Alex, and Austin Tarver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anita and James Tarver, Sr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in American Press on July 1, 2019