James "Jim" Earl Rentz Jr., Baton Rouge, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved family at home when he passed. He was born on July 3, 1938, in Lakeland, Fla., the child of James and Edna Rentz. After a short career as an electrician, at the age of 30 he became a pastor. He became the pastor at Bethel Assembly of God in Hialeah, Fla., where he served for 10 years. In 1979 he and his family moved to Baton Rouge, La., to pursue ministry opportunities at Family Worship Center. During his time there he served as crusade director where he traveled to over 50 countries spreading the gospel. After many years of serving on staff at Family Worship Center, Jim Rentz, travelled as an evangelist with his wife, Esther. At the time of his passing he and Esther were the senior adult pastors at Healing Place Church. Jim also served as the chaplain at Angola State Penitentiary for the last 14 years. In total, he served as a minister of the gospel for 52 years. Only God knows how many thousands of lives he touched during his time on earth. He lived his life by the verse "I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me," Matthew 25:36. In all of these things he gave his heart and soul to the least of these. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Esther. Also, their three sons, John, Earl and his wife Karen, and Burt and his wife DeeDee. He was an amazing Papaw to six grandchildren, Jeffery, Kristin, Jordan, Jonathan, Chelsea and Madison. In his full life he was also blessed to have 12 great-grandchildren. Everyone is invited to a memorial on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, to celebrate the selfless life he lived for the kingdom. Viewing services will be held at Healing Place Church at 11 a.m. with the memorial service immediately following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made to Healing Place Church in memory of him. These donations will be distributed among the senior adult ministry, the prison ministry and missions. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge.

