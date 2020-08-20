1/1
James Earl "Jim" Rentz Jr
1938 - 2020
James "Jim" Earl Rentz Jr., Baton Rouge, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved family at home when he passed. He was born on July 3, 1938, in Lakeland, Fla., the child of James and Edna Rentz. After a short career as an electrician, at the age of 30 he became a pastor. He became the pastor at Bethel Assembly of God in Hialeah, Fla., where he served for 10 years. In 1979 he and his family moved to Baton Rouge, La., to pursue ministry opportunities at Family Worship Center. During his time there he served as crusade director where he traveled to over 50 countries spreading the gospel. After many years of serving on staff at Family Worship Center, Jim Rentz, travelled as an evangelist with his wife, Esther. At the time of his passing he and Esther were the senior adult pastors at Healing Place Church. Jim also served as the chaplain at Angola State Penitentiary for the last 14 years. In total, he served as a minister of the gospel for 52 years. Only God knows how many thousands of lives he touched during his time on earth. He lived his life by the verse "I was naked and you gave me clothing, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me," Matthew 25:36. In all of these things he gave his heart and soul to the least of these. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Esther. Also, their three sons, John, Earl and his wife Karen, and Burt and his wife DeeDee. He was an amazing Papaw to six grandchildren, Jeffery, Kristin, Jordan, Jonathan, Chelsea and Madison. In his full life he was also blessed to have 12 great-grandchildren. Everyone is invited to a memorial on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, to celebrate the selfless life he lived for the kingdom. Viewing services will be held at Healing Place Church at 11 a.m. with the memorial service immediately following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made to Healing Place Church in memory of him. These donations will be distributed among the senior adult ministry, the prison ministry and missions. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
11:00 AM
Healing Place Church
AUG
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church Funeral Services & Crematory

8 entries
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gregory L Triche
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Pastor RENTZ will be sincerely missed.
Robert E Douglas
Friend
August 19, 2020
Linda and I send our deepest condolences to the Rentz family. Bro Rentz was one of the most Godly men I have ever met. It was our pleasure to serve under his leadership and he was a man of great compassion and integrity. The Rentz family is remembered as loving and gracious and encouraging. My Dear Esther you will be in our prayers as you face the days ahead. There will be such a wonderful reunion day and I think that will be very soon when we all gather together with our friends and loved ones around the throne of our Redeemer. May God bless and comfort all the family. You all remain dear in our thoughts.
David and Linda Mitchell
Friend
August 19, 2020
We are heartbroken to hear this news, but we know without a doubt where he has gone. He was truly a real encourager and a friend to many. His ministry will still have influence. Just this week I recalled a message he preached: A Title or a Towel? Yes a true genuine servant of God. And Esther, we will be praying for you and the family.
David & Rita Knight
Friend
August 19, 2020
Jim Rentz was a true friend. He and Esther were ministering at our church when the events of 9/11 occurred. Over the next 19 years they probably came and ministered at least 10 more times. My wife, Catherine, and I considered Jim and Esther to be great friends, as well as beloved by our church, Highway Assembly of God. He was a source of inspiration for us and I could call him and ask for advice from a seasoned minister. We love them both and will be praying for Esther and the family. Jim will be greatly missed.
Dick and Catherine Jackson
Friend
August 19, 2020
Such a great servant of God. Him, Brother Wayne , and Dino had hands laid on me when I was filled with the holy spirit. My life is so much better for having him in it.
Bill Bergeron
