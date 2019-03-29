Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
James Benoit
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Consolata Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Benoit Sr


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Benoit Sr Obituary
James Edward Benoit Sr. passed away in a local hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
He was born on April 10, 1954 to Willie Benoit and Marjorie Pomier Benoit in Lake Charles, La. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to country music.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Monica Manuel Benoit; children, James E. Benoit Jr., Timothy Bo Chesson (Dena), Matthew Brian Manuel (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Timothy Jace Chesson, Macie Michelle Chesson, Jessie Paige Chesson, Katlyn Michelle Benoit, Corin James Benoit, Kayla Marie Manuel and Michael Isom Manuel; great grandchild, Rhyver Grace Oliver; sisters, Barbara Venable and Waverly Boudreaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Starla Rae Benoit; and brother, Donald Granger.
His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Deacon Tony Pousson will officiate. Burial will be held in Consolata Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now