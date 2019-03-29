James Edward Benoit Sr. passed away in a local hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He was born on April 10, 1954 to Willie Benoit and Marjorie Pomier Benoit in Lake Charles, La. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to country music.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Monica Manuel Benoit; children, James E. Benoit Jr., Timothy Bo Chesson (Dena), Matthew Brian Manuel (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Timothy Jace Chesson, Macie Michelle Chesson, Jessie Paige Chesson, Katlyn Michelle Benoit, Corin James Benoit, Kayla Marie Manuel and Michael Isom Manuel; great grandchild, Rhyver Grace Oliver; sisters, Barbara Venable and Waverly Boudreaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Starla Rae Benoit; and brother, Donald Granger.

His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Deacon Tony Pousson will officiate. Burial will be held in Consolata Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.