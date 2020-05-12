James Edward "Jimmy" Jaye, 76, of Vinton, La., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.

Jimmy was born on April 25, 1944, in Uriah, Ala., to Amos and Annie Jaye. He served in the Air Force from 1962-1968 during the Vietnam War and later relocated to Vinton in 1970. His family and friends admired him for his servant-heart, dedication to Jesus Christ Our Lord and his undeniably strong work ethic. He lived a very happy life with his wife and dedicated life partner always at his side. He touched many people's lives and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Jean Aguillard Jaye; his children, Melodie Clement, Buddy Vincent, Michael Jaye, Jamie Penna, Kristi Moncrief, Suzie Smith and Misty Wilfer; his 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as his two sisters and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by one brother; and his parents.

A private family viewing has been entrusted to Johnson and Robinson Funeral Home in Sulphur. A private burial service will be at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, La. Graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Don Snider. Under state compliance limit of 10 people.

