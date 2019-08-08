Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
James Sudduth
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
James Edward Sudduth II


1959 - 2019
James Edward Sudduth II Obituary
James Edward "Bo" Sudduth II passed away at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1959, in Lake Charles, La., to James Edward "Jim" Sudduth and Norma Marie Bertrand Sudduth. He will be remembered as a devoted, loving and dedicated father and for his generosity, great sense of humor, big heart, and love of golf. Mr. Sudduth was the son of long-time mayor of Lake Charles James Edward "Jim" Sudduth and worked for many years in the accounting and legal fields. He was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James Edward Sudduth III; sisters, Sarita Sudduth Fahrmann and Sandra Sudduth Pratt; and many other loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sharon Sudduth Walker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. A private interment will be held at Consolata Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2019
