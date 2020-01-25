|
|
James Ellsworth "Jim" Yawn, 74, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020, in his home.
Jim was born Dec. 18, 1945 in Lake Charles, LA to Jack and Leah Derouen Yawn. He lived all his life in Lake Charles where he retired after a successful career as a dealer for the Isle of Capri.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his two sisters, Jackie Austin and Barbara Miller, both of Lake Charles; nieces, Carleen Bartlett (Lewis), Jolie Ponder, and Tara St. Andre (David). He was preceded in death by his parents.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The reverend Marcus Wade will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service, and will resume after the service until 5 p.m. with food and fellowship. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Jan. 26, 2020