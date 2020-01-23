|
James Nolton "Peco" Frank, 81, of Lake Charles, La., died at 8:57 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Frank was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Opelousas, La., to the late Jack and Essie Frank. He was a life-long resident of Lake Charles. He was the owner/operator of Frank's Cement Construction Company for over 55 years and the owner of the Dollhouse for over 50 years. Mr. Frank was a longtime member of St. Henry Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will always be remembered for his determination, his heart of gold, and his love for his family. He had a special place in his heart of his three grandchildren that he raised, Dajia Dashawn Frank, Dillian James Gradney, and Daylen Wayne Joseph.
Mr. Frank is survived by his children, Jackie Marie Frank, Larry Frank (Vanessa), Anthony Jones, Terry Anthony Frank and Latosha Rashawn Frank, all of Lake Charles; daughters-in-law, Lisa Frank and Jerolyn Frank; daughters in his heart, Jamie Bell, Sylvia Lawson and Wanda Jacob; sisters, Louella Antoine of Lake Charles, Louanna Guillory of Houston, Texas, Shirley Green (Mike) of Houston; brother, Willie Frank of Lafayette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Thibodeaux Frank; parents, Jack and Essie Frank; sons, John "Johnnyboy" Frank, Ronald Frank and Michael Frank; grandson, Cecil Todd Frank; and siblings, Helen Frank, Barbara Carrier, Joseph Ledet, James Frank, Nora Frank and Adam Frank.
His funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Matthew Cormier will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary at 9 a.m.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks for the care given by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, The Guardians, and Harbor Hospice and also special gratitude to Mark Lewis and "Peco's granddaughters.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020