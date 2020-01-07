Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
James "Jimmy" Garland Oliver, 77, of Sulphur, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, in his residence. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic. Jimmy formerly worked for W R Grace Trucking and Hercules. He enjoyed dancing, bingo, hunting and fishing. Jimmy loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his two daughters, Angela LeBlanc and husband Paul of Sulphur, and Michele Oliver of Tyler, Texas; son, Michael Oliver and wife Kitty of Sulphur; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, John Gordon Oliver of Kansas City, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Lou Venable Oliver; parents, John Wade and Elva Foster Oliver; and sister, JoAnn Marie Oliver Salter.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Deacon Patrick LaPointe officiating. Burial will be in Newlin Cemetery in Singer, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020
