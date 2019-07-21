Home

James Bumpers
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lacassine Cemetery
Captain James Garth "Red" Bumpers Sr


1942 - 2019
Captain James Garth "Red" Bumpers Sr Obituary
Captain James Garth "Red" Bumpers Sr., 76, of Lake Charles, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Bumpers was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Ratcliff, Texas. He served eight years in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post #401. Mr. Bumpers was a retired tugboat captain after 50 years of service.
He took pleasure in rebuilding machines, including his truck, and also watching old westerns.
Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Rena Sue Bumpers; son, James Bumpers Jr.; stepchildren, Michael Vidrine and husband Gerald and Michelle Bergeron and husband Kris; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Bumpers.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Pastor Tony Bourque will officiate.
Published in American Press on July 21, 2019
