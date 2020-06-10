James Williams Jr., 60, was born on July 30, 1959, in DeRidder, La., to the late James Williams Sr. and Thurma Mae Williams. A native of DeRidder, he was a resident of Lake Charles. He was employed with Deep South Crane and Rigging for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Williams Sr. and Thurma Williams; grandparents, Mabel and Frank Colbert; brothers, Orintis Patasaw; sister, Agina Clorida; niece, Sheeva Clorida; uncle, Adison Colbert; and nephew, Malik Kiley.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Theresa Lewis Williams; daughters, Natasha Williams, Marcia Lewis, Latasha Lewis; sisters, Rodina Williams, Lynette Johnson, Vergie Riley; uncle, Nathaniel Colbert; nieces Danetta Williams, Roshanda Johnson, Miranda Sumler; grandchildren, Anthony D. Williams, Jaliyn J. Williams, Dawayne Lewis, Micheal Lewis, Paul Lewis, Pauden Lewis, Elijah Belton, Jerimiah Belton, Marquitta George, Lavevaeh George, Dominique Leger, Deja Lewis, Jamdia Lewis, Marquize Leger, Mark George III; and great-granddaughter, Da'Mya Medowell.

His visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.in Fondel Memorial Chapel. The funeral will immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

