James H. Hale
1932 - 2020
James H. Hale, 88, passed from this Earth on Sept. 20, 2020.
He was born Aug. 10, 1932 in Virginia to the late Allen Fletcher and Ethyl (Smith) Hale. At the age of 24, James enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Ground Radio Operator Specialist while serving in the Korean War.
Following his military service, James attended a jewelry technical school and purchased Stewart's Jewelry in Sulphur where he practiced his craft for almost 50 years. In 1977, James married Marilyn Veazey and together they ran two businesses and attended National Jeweler Shows throughout the country.
As a 40-year perpetual member of the Sulphur Masonic Lodge No. 424, James forged many friendships with his brothers. In 1994, he served as the Past Master and will receive Masonic Funeral Rites from his brothers in honor of his works.
James is survived by his wife Marilyn, his two children David (Yvonne) Hale of Austin, Texas and Glynis (Vaughn) McBride of Winnie, Texas. Also by his bonus daughters Regina (Terry) Jackson and Juanita (Charlie) Abbott of Moss Bluff and Donna (Steve) Becnel of Lake Charles. He treasured his nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings.
Rejoicing him in Heaven are his parents and four siblings along with his best friend and Masonic brother, Harold Slusher.
He will be laid to rest at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss on Nov. 7, 2020.

Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
