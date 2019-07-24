|
|
Funeral service for James "Jimmy" Harold Jones Sr., 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, in Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A graveside service will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. Clarence Mounce, Rachel Potter and Stacey Seidlitz will officiate.
Mr. Jones passed away peacefully into his eternal rest at home in Tomball, Texas, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Jimmy was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas, as an orphan. He was lovingly adopted into the home of Urbin and Esther Turnipseed Jones. Mr. Jones was most thankful for his adoption into a strong Christian family and served faithfully and obediently for nearly 70 years.
Jimmy was a 1955 graduate of Hope High School in Hope, Ark. He married Peggie McGee Jones in 1960 and they adopted their only son, James Jr., in 1970.
In 1981, Jimmy and Peggie purchased Smokey Joe's Barbeque on W. McNeese Street from the Majestic family. The restaurant was open to the community for nearly 50 years before closing it's window in 2012. Mr. Jones was known to the community as "Smokey Joe" and was a pioneer in the holiday cooking business and began frying turkeys in 1984. He loved the community of Lake Charles and enjoyed visiting with his customers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Jones Jr. and wife Angela of Tomball, Texas; his three grandchildren, Victoria Jones Perkins (husband Kyle), Matthew James Jones, and Stephen Andrew Jones; three brothers-in-law, Calvin (Nedda) Penland of Crocker, Mo., Curtis (Phebe) McGee of Acworth, Ga., and Glenn McGee of Midlothian, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Sarah McGee Hatchett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggie McGee Jones; his brother and sisters; his sisters-in-law, Joy Penland and Leona McGee; and brother-in-law, Joseph "Joe" McGee.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Jimmy H. Jones Sr. to the Heart Gallery of America, Inc., a project to increase awareness across the United States for children needing forever homes. May your contribution bring the same lifelong family to another young child that adoption brought to Jimmy. Donations can be made online at www.heartgalleryofamerica.org.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019