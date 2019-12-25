Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
James Hodges "Jim" Dimmitt Jr


1931 - 2019
James Hodges "Jim" Dimmitt Jr Obituary
James Hodges "Jim" Dimmitt Jr., age 88, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, surrounded by his loving children. Jim was born in Beaumont, Texas, on March 31, 1931.
Jim grew up on North Street and graduated from Beaumont High School. He left Beaumont to attend Texas A & M on a track and field scholarship. In addition to being a high jumper for the Aggies, he was also a member of the Corps of Cadets, which led him to join the U.S. Army to proudly serve his country in the Korean War. He returned to Texas and graduated from Texas A & M with a degree in Business Administration. Jim had a successful career at Cities Service/Citgo as an Operator and Supervisor in the Coker unit. He took an early retirement to do consulting work with Foster Wheeler and had the opportunity to live and work in Argentina, Korea, and Venezuela. He and Kay loved those adventures!
The life lessons he taught us will never be forgotten: you never burn bridges, you never stop in the middle of something you started, you see it through and finish it, and you always treat others with respect and dignity. These became our mantra and we can only hope we made him proud in following his lead. He left us with so much, always the quiet, unassuming caregiver, ensuring we were always provided for. We are comforted now knowing he continues to be that caregiver for mom in Heaven.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Kay Duhon Dimmitt; and his parents, Bessie Williams Dimmitt and James Hodges Dimmitt Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Julia Dimmitt of Houston, Texas; son, James "Bubba" Dimmitt of Sulphur; grandchildren, Cheyenne and Dakota Dimmitt of Sulphur, and Tailynn Dimmitt of Eugene, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Breeah, Kaigen and JW; sister, Beulah Huggins and husband Bill of Kerrville, Texas; nieces, Julie Stokes, Cindy Koock and husband Bill, and Kathy Bialek and husband Rick, also of Kerrville; their children, numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions in Jim's name can be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Sulphur.
A visitation for Jim will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home with a rosary held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.
Published in American Press on Dec. 25, 2019
