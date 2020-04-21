|
James J. Boudreaux, 87, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Boudreaux was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Opelousas, La., to A. J. "Mick" and Gladys Hohorst Boudreaux. In 1950, he graduated from Landry Memorial High School as Valedictorian. He attended the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1953. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He and his brother Robert took over their father's business, Boudreaux's New Drug Co., where they served southwest Louisiana as pharmacists for many years before retiring. Among many honors, Jerry was named National Compounding Pharmacist of the Year in 1996. But his greatest professional honor was his service to the Calcasieu Parish community and the joy of finding treatments for those left behind by large pharmaceutical companies.
He, along with four other duplicate bridge players, organized the Lake Charles Bridge Studio in 1959, and he was active in the Studio for many years. In 1964, he and his Bridge partner participated in and won the 10-day Continent Wide Contract Bridge Championship, played simultaneously in 200 cities.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and for his devotion to his Catholic faith.
Jerry loved, first and foremost, his family and friends. He also loved the night sky, laughter, sunsets, flowers, mysteries, opera, bridge and puzzles.
He has gifted those who know him with laughing stars.
All men have stars, but they are not the same things for different people. For some, who are travelers, the stars are guides. For others they are no more than little lights in the sky. For others, who are scholars, they are problems... But all these stars are silent. You-You alone will have stars as no one else has them... In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars will be laughing when you look at the sky at night. --Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Theresa Shaheen Boudreaux of Lake Charles, La.; daughter, Michelle Boudreaux (Toni Glassman) of Lake Charles, La.; grandson, Edward Boudreaux of Lake Charles, La.; twin sister, Jane Boudreaux Smith (the late Dr. William I. Smith) of Lafayette, La.; brother, Robert Boudreaux (Leneta Doucet Boudreaux) of Lake Charles, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gladys Elise Boudreaux, Daughter of Charity; and three brothers, James O. Boudreaux, Charles Adam Boudreaux (the late Annie Louise Pavy), and Albert John Boudreaux (the late Ida Pavy Boudreaux).
In compliance with current state regulations, a private graveside service will be held at Consolata Cemetery for the immediate family.
The family honors and thanks the excellent andcompassionate staff of Harbor Hospice, Sr. Camille Martinez (Jerry's loving friend and cousin), and his many family members and friends who offered support during his sudden and difficult final illness.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2020