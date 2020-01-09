Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
James J Hackley Sr Obituary
James J. Hackley Sr., age 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Lake Charles. James was born on May 6, 1937, in New Haven, Conn.
James J. Hackley was a man of honor. He proudly served his country in the Air Force. He then pursued a life as a loving husband and father to his family and to those he encountered. He was a friend to many and cared for everyone he met. He loved unconditionally and his passion was to be a server to all just as Jesus did and to live a Christ like life. He is not gaining his wings today he has always had them. May he Rest In Peace.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Hackley; son, James J. Hackley Jr.; two daughters, JoAnne Hackley Chapman and Veronica Hackley Clement; and parents, Albert H. Hackley Sr. and Maude Mickel Hackley.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Patricia Hackley; a son, Michael Hackley; daughter, Annie Hackley; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel with Deacon Garrett Caraway officiating. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery, Vinton.
Published in American Press on Jan. 9, 2020
