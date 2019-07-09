James "TeBoy" Johnson, age 86, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. James was born on Nov. 10, 1932.

"TeBoy" graduated from Sulphur High School and University of Southwest Louisiana. He retired from Citgo Oil Refinery in Sulphur after 38 years. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. "TeBoy" was known for his beautiful yard and flower gardens.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Marie Johnson; parents, Thelma and August "Judge" Johnson; and two brothers, Kenneth A. Johnson and Leroy Johnson.

Survivors include two sons, James Michael Johnson and wife Belinda of Sulphur, and Mark Kent Johnson and wife Helen of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Janie, Haley and Hunter Johnson; sister-in-law, Althea Thomas; two brothers-in-law, Earl James "EJ" McManus and wife Myrtle Ann "Tannie", and Kenneth Ray McManus and wife Donna, all of Moss Bluff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until time of service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. The Rev. Timothy Goodly will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Lake Charles. Pallbearers will be Hunter Johnson, David Johnson, Charlie Venissat, Raymond Venissat, Joseph Pousson and Troy Lafleur. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Johnson and Rocky Gregory. Published in American Press on July 9, 2019