James Jules DeJean
1930 - 2020
James Jules DeJean, 89, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. DeJean was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Hayes, La. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. DeJean retired after 33 years at Schlumberger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ray DeJean of Lake Charles, and Jimmie Lou Breaux (Richard) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Breaux DeJean; a son, Charles DeJean; and a grandson, Jacques DeJean.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Levi Thompson will officiate.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Prien Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Prayers to the family. Ray sorry to hear of your dads passing.
Monica Dupuis
Friend
