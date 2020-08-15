James Jules DeJean, 89, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mr. DeJean was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Hayes, La. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. DeJean retired after 33 years at Schlumberger.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ray DeJean of Lake Charles, and Jimmie Lou Breaux (Richard) of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Breaux DeJean; a son, Charles DeJean; and a grandson, Jacques DeJean.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Levi Thompson will officiate.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

