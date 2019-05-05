James Kenneth "Kenny" Fuselier, 65, passed away May 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

He was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and made the ACTS Retreat in 2018. He worked three years for First National Bank, nine years for P&L Flooring, opened Kenny Fuselier & Company Flooring in 1988 and was a past member of the Kiwanis Club and Home Builders Assoc. He served two years in the Air Force and four years in the Army Reserves. He was a local business man that supported his community through giving and service. He loved music especially the Beatles and enjoyed reading, gardening, mowing the grass and being around friends, family and his animals. Kenny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille "Lucy" Ray Fuselier, whom he adored and loved with all his heart, of Moss Bluff; daughters, Kara Fuselier and fiancé, Joey Miller, Kayley Fuselier and Jacey Fuselier, all of of Moss Bluff; stepmother, Annie Jenet Fuselier of Moss Bluff; brothers, Jimmy Granger (Lillian) of Shreveport; Johnny Granger (Tracy) of Iowa, Joey Granger (Angie) of Shreveport, Jaron "Bud" Granger (Cheryl) of Moss Bluff and Jarrett Granger (Meredith) of Oberlin; sisters, Patricia Benett (Fran) of Shreveport, Dale Davis of West Palm Beach, Fla., Debra Willard of Moss Bluff and Deanna Knighton (Stacy) of Moss Bluff; and grandchildren, Kensley Keenan and Kelson Fuselier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete Fuselier and Helen Wofford Granger, and granddaughter, Katherine Jolene Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. Father Aubrey Guilbeau and Msgr. Charles Dubois will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a Life Celebration at 7:30 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of procession at the funeral home in Lake Charles Thursday. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Published in American Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary