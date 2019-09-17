|
James Leland "Lee" Self
1927 - 2019
James Leland "Lee" Self passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by family as they began the fifth decade of the Rosary.
Lee was born in Homer, La., to Jimmie Hudson and Ora Lee Matthis Self on June 25, 1927. His family moved to Lake Charles in 1936 and he graduated from LaGrange High School in 1944. Lee enlisted in the Merchant Marines at the age of 17 and was drafted into the Army Air Corps a year later. He received an honorable discharge in 1947 and enrolled in McNeese Junior College on the GI Bill, and then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University. While attending McNeese, he met the love of his life, Jackie Richert, and to quote his memoirs, "made me a very happy man and the father of 6 terrific children."
Lee answered to many names; Dad, Daddy, Pop, Grandpa Self, Great Paw Paw, Hero, and at Citgo he was referred to as the "Jump Over King" and a great boss. Our dad was the smartest man we have ever known. He patented a shrimp de-heading device and the Ultra Jack jack plate, and had many other ideas and "inventions" that were never patented. Dad always told us, "I can fix anything but a broken heart".
On his application for employment at Cities Service Refinery, Dad listed "hunger" as the reason for seeking employment with them. (He was always known for his great sense of humor.) After starting as a draftsman, 41 years later he retired from Citgo as General Manager of Engineering and Tech Services. Those that knew and worked with Dad knew that he was an engineer with common sense and was a "hands-on" boss that stayed humble throughout his career.
Dad was an avid golfer with an amazing short game. He had a standing date with his golf buddies three days a week for as long as they could enjoy the game. He passed his love for fishing and hunting down to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was the Weigh Master at our annual Self Family Fishing Tournament, and always wanted us to share our fishing and hunting stories with him even after he was no longer able to participate.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife of 66 years, Jacqueline Richert Self, Lee will be missed by his 6 children: Linda Self Husers and husband Denis, James Randall "Randy" Self (faithful daily visitor and coffee buddy) and wife, Carol Wilkerson Self, Paula Self Michalko and husband Paul, Barbara Self Brashear and husband, Robert "Bobby", Richert "Ricky" Leland Self and wife, Catherine Drez Self, Robert "Robby" Warren Self and wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Fontenot Self all of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Todd Husers (Gabrielle), Ashley Husers Daigle (James), Jennifer Husers McNab (Scott), Bonnie Self, Adam Self (Lindsay Queenan, fiancé), Faye Pousson, Becky Fontenot (Beau), Boyd Pousson (Jill), Emily Byrd (Casey), Brett Pousson (Katelyn, fiancé), Jordan Brashear (Haylee), Landan Brashear, Conlon Brashear, Caroline Self, James David (JD) Self, Hunter Self (Emily), Anne Marie Self LaBiche (Wesley), Elizabeth Self, Gracie Self, Jolie' Self; great-grandchildren, Andrew Daigle, Elisabeth Daigle, André Husers, Amélie Husers, Jacques Husers, Luke Husers, Hudson McNab, Harrison McNab, Kayleigh McAnulty, Madeline McAnulty, Emma Pousson, Abbey Rougeau, Lilly Ferreyra, Mary Jane Darbonne, Julian Darbonne, Brennan Stutes, Bailey Stutes, Sam Fontenot, Drake Pousson, Fisher Pousson, Bella Pousson, Edie Byrd, Grady Byrd, Charlie Byrd, Eloise Byrd, Kinley Brashear, Keller Brashear, Drew Self and baby LaBiche. Lee is also survived by his sister, Gerald Dean "Jeri" Self Wiedmer along with her children and grandchildren.
Special thanks to caregivers he affectionately called his "gals", Bobbie Kelley, Kim Moore, Kallie Jones, Vicky Jones, Cathy Nunez and Sandra Bill for their compassionate and loving care. The family would also like to thank Christi, Erin, Charlotte, Lisa, and Jennifer with Heart of Hospice for their guidance through this journey.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel of Lake Charles with a Scripture Service held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home until time of service.
Funeral service will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m. with Monsignor Daniel Torres officiating. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.JEHixson.com for the family.
"In Conclusion…All good things must come to an end. I have had a charmed life. Good things have happened to me throughout it. I don't know of anyone that I would even consider swapping lives with. I came from a family that loved me dearly. What more could a person ask for? We have not lived lavishly, but adequately. I sincerely hope that all of you will fare as well as we have or better. I hope that you can live out your lives and continue to be as close to each other as you are today."
James Leland Self
Published in American Press on Sept. 17, 2019