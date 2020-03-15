|
It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of James Louis Arceneaux announces his passing on March 7, 2020. He was 68.
"Louis" was a 1970 graduate of Welsh High School where he was known to many as "Fig." If you asked him his favorite name that would be "Dad" or "Poppy." He was a brilliant and well-educated man. He was a Horticulturist and ran a tree farm for many years in Beauregard Parish. He then made a huge impact on many students lives by being an educator. He taught Chemistry, Biology, Physical and Environmental Science, and Agriculture. He started his teaching career in Oberlin at the Federal Penitentiary. He also taught at Evans, DeRidder, Leesville, Pitkin, Newton, Johnson Bayou and many other area schools. He loved fishing and boat riding with his children and grandchildren. Louis was quick to talk about his knowledge of plants, gardening, and science. He was a true teacher that everyone could learn something from.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jacques Robert Arceneaux of Baton Rouge, La., Jonathan Foraker and Amber of DeRidder, La.; daughter, Anna and Dr. George Hammitt of Tupelo, Miss.; brothers, Roger Arceneaux and Joycelyn of Crowley, La., Pierre Arceneaux and Jan of Welsh, La., Jean B. Arceneaux of Lafayette, La.; sisters, Diane Prejean and Pudgy of Houma, La., Kathleen Leblanc of Lake Arthur, La.; soulmate, Kim Callari Garner of DeRidder, La.; grandchildren, Adleigh, Amelia and Abigail Foraker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemond A. and Arzella Arceneaux; brothers, Alfred, Thomas, Francis "Gabby" and Adrian Arceneaux.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020