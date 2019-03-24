ORANGE, Texas - James Luke Frugé, a resident of Orange, Texas, passed from this life on March 22, 2019, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Mr. Frugé was born on April 5, 1949, in Vinton, La. He was a graduate of Vinton High School and studied at both McNeese State University and Northwestern State University. He also attended The Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology at Paris Junior College and worked in the jewelry repair service for many years.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Mildred Frugé. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Fontenot of Iowa, La.; Janet Stokes and husband Bill of Lake Charles, La.; a brother, George Frugé and wife Drenda of Orange, Texas; and nephews, Heyd Fontenot; John Fontenot and wife Joanna and their daughter, Yimmi; Sammy Fontenot and wife Donna and their sons, Luke and Ethan.

James loved car racing and spent many great weekends with his friend, Eric Wolfford, at the track competing. He was recognized by Super Chevy Magazine with the Super Chevy Award as hero of the day for driving his '81 Camaro using hand controls.

The family wishes to thank Eric and Charlotte Wolfford, Grady and Doyle Perkins, Vickie Crowson, Sammy Parish, Pam Willey and Mary Lenz for their friendship, generosity and many kindnesses to James throughout his illness.

In accordance with his wished, cremation has been entrusted to Claybar Funeral Home of Orange, Texas, and private burial services will be held at a later date by the family. Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019