James Matthew Kingham Jr., 92, of Lake Charles went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 24, 2020.
James was born on April 8, 1928 in Lake Charles, one of four children born to James and Alvis Kingham. His father was a hard working rice farmer who held a strong relationship with his Lord and Savior, traits he instilled in all his children. If he was not working on his father's farm, you could find him spending time with his Sweetheart, Betty Jo Bruno when she would come to town to see her family and in 1948 they would marry.
Upon graduation from LaGrange High School, he enrolled in Southwestern Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas. It was here he gained a better understanding of his faith and a stronger relationship with God. It was also where he learned how to play the steel guitar, a skill he used upon returning home as he traveled around Southwest Louisiana playing in various revivals and evangelistic meetings. When he was not playing with the church band you could find him strumming the guitar to his favorite Hawaiian songs and church hymns.
He was a proud, yet humble man, ever dutiful to his family. His employment as a welder with Cities Service Refinery brought him much joy; he truly enjoyed his job. Welding wasn't the only skill he possessed, he was knowledgeable in wood working, using it to build a home for his family. He shared everything with Betty Jo, if he wasn't at work he gladly shared in the duties of raising their eight children. Betty Jo would provide in the home and he would provide for and lead his family in their faith. After 40+ years with the refinery he decided to retire.
The Bible was the most important recourse to him, he referenced it often for reassurance and guidance. He taught adult Sunday school at Lake Charles Revival Center for many years.
Betty Jo was the first to greet him with open arms into Heaven, followed by two sons; Scott and Mac Kingham, his parents, and one brother; Albert Kingham.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Betsy Bennett, Jim Kingham, Carolyn (Gary) Gorham, Peggy Prather, Kevin (Dottie) Kingham and Bill (Diane) Kingham; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with one on the way, one great great grandchild with one on the way, and two brothers, Mark and George Kingham.
The family will welcome friends for visitation at Hixson Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 between 5pm to 8pm.
For the health and safety of the friends and family, the funeral services will be closed to the public. However the family invites you to watch his celebration of life, led by Brother Gary Evers, beginning at 10am on our facebook page www.facebook.com/jehixson.