Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
James Winterrowd
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Following Services
Burial
Following Services
New Ritchie Cemetery
James Mitchell "Jimmy" Winterrowd


1957 - 2019
James Mitchell "Jimmy" Winterrowd Obituary
James Mitchell "Jimmy" Winterrowd, 62, of Moss Bluff, passed away at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in his residence.
Jimmy was born on April 1, 1957, in Houston, Texas. He was a Senior Pipe Designer having worked in numerous different cities before settling in Moss Bluff in 1998 He was an avid outdoorsman who loved his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sue Winterrowd of Moss Bluff; mother, Lydia Winterrowd of Houston; children, Denise Winterrowd of California, Candace Windsor of Sulphur, Jon Windsor of Lake Charles, and Ryan Windsor of Moss Bluff; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Winterrowd.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 11, 2019
