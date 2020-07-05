James N. "Jim" Weldon, 78, of Ragley, La., passed from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Shelia Menard Weldon, of Ragley, La.; sons, Michael Weldon, Jeffrey Weldon, both of Nebraska, William Todd Weldon of Washington, Corey Weldon and Amy of Alabama; daughters, Erica Weldon of Ragley, La., Donna Kimrey Wilburn and Dan of Alabama; brother, David Weldon and Toledo of Sulphur, La.; sisters, Earline Weldon of Pitkin, La., Delores "Sis" Thompson, Delaris "Dumpy" Landry, both of Lake Charles, La., Audrey Ortego of Denham Springs, La., Nettie Voisin and Louis of Houma, La.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Bessie Weldon; brothers, W.R. "Billy" Weldon, Kenneth Weldon; sisters, Ivalee Bishop, Kay Galliano.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnis Ashworth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Corey Weldon, David Weldon, Scooter Brown, Dan Wilburn, Perry Weldon and Mark Weldon. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery, Singer, La.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Connie and Brenda and Johnnie Weldon of Companion Care. We are thankful for the special care you all took of Jim.

