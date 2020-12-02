1/1
James P Doyle
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P, Doyle, 77, of Choupique, LA passed away on December 1, 2020 in a local care facility.
James was born on January 25, 1943 in Oakdale, LA to Riley and Birtie Doyle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and especially loved watching football.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Estelle Leger Doyle; one stepson, Daniel Higgins; one brother, William "Sugarman" Doyle; three sisters, Midge Flanigan, Margaret Doyle, and Carolyn Rogers; and daughter in law, Crystal Doyle.
He is preceded in death by his two sons, Eric Doyle and James Doyle; parents, Riley and Birtie Doyle; four brothers; and four sisters.
Memorial services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Carlyss. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 PM until the time of memorial services at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Carlyss Friday, December 4, 2020.
Cremation has been entrusted to Miguez Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Carlyss
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Carlyss
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miguez Funeral Home
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miguez Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved