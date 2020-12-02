James P, Doyle, 77, of Choupique, LA passed away on December 1, 2020 in a local care facility.

James was born on January 25, 1943 in Oakdale, LA to Riley and Birtie Doyle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and especially loved watching football.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Estelle Leger Doyle; one stepson, Daniel Higgins; one brother, William "Sugarman" Doyle; three sisters, Midge Flanigan, Margaret Doyle, and Carolyn Rogers; and daughter in law, Crystal Doyle.

He is preceded in death by his two sons, Eric Doyle and James Doyle; parents, Riley and Birtie Doyle; four brothers; and four sisters.

Memorial services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Carlyss. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 PM until the time of memorial services at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Carlyss Friday, December 4, 2020.

Cremation has been entrusted to Miguez Funeral Home.

