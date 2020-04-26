|
James Patrick Beaird Jr. (Pat) was born in Shreveport, on Sept. 8, 1936, to Isable Littlejohn Beaird and James Patrick Beaird, and died on April 22, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital after a lengthy illness not related to the Covid 19 Pandemic. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara Beaird Eaves Tootell, of Palo Alto, Calif., and Deborah Beaird Tullis of New Orleans.
He is survived by the love of his life for 60 years, Kathryn Mehaffy Beaird; and his son, James Patrick Beaird III (Diana) of Little Rock, Ark.; his daughters, Kathryn Mehaffy Beaird and Dana Dixon Beaird Koen (Don) of Maumelle, Ark. Also surviving Pat are his siblings, Nancy Beaird Gott of Houston, William Ashbrooke Beaird (Kathy) of Woodstock, Vt., and Anne Beaird Wilson (Tom); Jordan Eaves (nephew); and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of dear friends.
Pat received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and a Master of Business in Economics from The University of Texas. He enjoyed a successful career as a broker/manager/financial planner for his entire career, and he retired from Morgan Stanley as a Senior Vice President in 2014. He has maintained a strong relationship with former managers of E. F. Hutton and Company and treasured their friendship.
Aside from his family and his work, he enjoyed duck hunting and his longtime involvement with Four Square Duck Club. Pat may be best remembered for his quick wit, ability to always have a story to tell, and his mastery of writing toasts for his friends. He had a soft spot in his heart for his four-legged friends, especially Rico. He loved cooking his gourmet meals, woodworking, and was quite the handyman. Supporting the City of Shreveport was a priority with Pat throughout his life, and he was also an involved member of the Kings of Cotillion.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff at The Chateaus at Montclair and Willis-Knighton Pierremont; Dr. P. V. Blanchard, Dr. Ralph W. Baucum III, Esther Pouncey, Gerald Johnson and heartfelt appreciation to his longtime dear friend, Dorothy Semon.
Due to the Pandemic, there will be a private service led by Alston Johnson, Dean of Saint Mark's Cathedral, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Will Atkins, Dennis Berry, Sam Bradshaw, Terry Combs, Charlie Eldermire, Buddy Fertitta, Robert Filderman, William Hall, Frank King, Amos LaBorde, Joe Lowery, Ricky Major, Bill Mildren, Devor Poljak, Andy Querbes, Carter Rogers, Dick Seale, Bryce Smith, Shelby Smith, Joe Staley, Leighton Stallones, Donald Zadeck and Past Kings of Cotillion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Mark's Cathedral or the .
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2020