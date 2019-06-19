James Paul Brennan, 67, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully the 15th day of June 2019.

James was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 24, 1952. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity and big heart for others which guided most of his decisions throughout his life. His selflessness and willingness to always help others in need earned him the respect and admiration of many. To his family he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Pop Pop and mentor to his sons, always leading by example. He was a man whose impact will have a lasting effect on so many lives that his legacy will never be forgotten.

His business, Brennan Gourmet Foods of over 35 years here in Lake Charles, La., will be continued by his beloved wife and four sons.

James was preceded in death by his first born son, James Paul Brennan II; mother, Elizabeth Brennan; father, James T. Brennan; and brother-in-law, Steve Sandrow.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 36 years, Brenda Brennan; four sons, Shawn Brennan (Abby) of Sealy, Texas, Chris Brennan (Chelsea) of Lake Charles, La., Patrick Brennan (Allye) and Donovan Brennan of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, James Paul Brennan III, Sarah Elizabeth Brennan, Erin Patricia Brennan and Cline James Brennan; his sister, Patricia Sandrow and niece, Shana Sandrow of Cherry Hill, N.J.

Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church following the visitation under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery.