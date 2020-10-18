James Phillip Webb, Sr., 84, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at a future date.
Mr. Webb was born on Aug. 14, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., the son of Fred and Nylotis Clark Webb.. He graduated from Stephens High School, Stephens, Ark., in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, Patty Sue Fincher, on Aug. 31, 1957. Phillip received his B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1959. After graduation he worked for Berry Petroleum in Stephens, Ark. until 1966, then worked for Mobil Oil Corporation for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. While with Mobil, Phillip held engineering and operations positions in Morgan City, Lake Charles and New Orleans, La, Citronelle, Ala. and Eket, Nigeria. Upon retirement, Phillip and Patty moved to Montgomery, Texas, where they lived for 22 years before returning to Lake Charles in 2018.
Phillip was an avid golfer and card player. He enjoyed listening to big band music and old hymns. He loved Jesus and was a founding member of North Shore Church in Montgomery, Texas. Phillip had a great sense of humor and a distinctive and contagious laugh. His big heart and hearty laugh will be sorely missed.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Webb and Nylotis Clark Webb, and his wife, Patty Sue Fincher Webb. He is survived by his sister, Gayle Webb White and her husband, Richard White of Goldsboro, N.C.; two sons, James Phillip (Phil) Webb, Jr. and wife, Debbie; John Gregory (Greg) Webb and wife Tammy; grandchildren Daniel Webb, Katelyn Kendrick, Adam Webb, Kacie Peterson and Kellie Duke. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Avery Webb, Anna Webb, Melody Webb, Ramsey Kendrick, Hazel Kendrick, Juliet Kendrick, Mary Margaret Peterson and Jack Henry Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to send a donation in Phillip's name to North Shore Church at www.northshorechurch.org
.