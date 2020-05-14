James "Jimbo" Pousson
1946 - 2020
James "Jimbo" Pousson, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4:36 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital.
Jimbo was born on Nov. 3, 1946, in Mamou, and was raised in Elton until his sophomore year in high school when he moved to Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and earned the title of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged and began working as a milkman for Vermillion for a brief period of time. He then began a career in the industrial field as a welder, pipefitter and insulator and also worked as a tree cutter. At this time, he began working in retail with Wizard Fast Stop which led him to open and operate Jimbo's Quick Stop. He later opened The Spot Bar and Grill and Jimbo's Gaming. During ownership of the store, he worked with Pumpelly Oil with their convenient store venture. He was considered an entrepreneur and also owned an inventory service called ICS as well as a lawn and landscaping service.
He was a man of many hobbies including softball and was fortunate to be able to coach his son during his childhood years. Jimbo also enjoyed golf and was a coach for his grandson's golf team at Barbe High School. In his more recent years, he took pleasure in buying, selling, and trading antiqued vehicles. Jimbo was known for broadcasting high school sports in his spare time. In their earlier years, he and his wife were fond of entertaining and cooking for guests in their home.
Jimbo will be remembered for his kind heart, always willing to help others in need and encourage them to grow and succeed. He was a giving man who often volunteered his time to the Special Olympics and sponsored numerous children's sports and events. Jimbo truly loved his customers and had respect for each and every one of them. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have been in his presence.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara "Bo" LaFleur Pousson of Lake Charles; children, Eric James Pousson (Aimee) of Pensacola, Fla., and Kim Primeaux (Kevin) of Lake Charles; his beloved grandson, Gage Austin Primeaux, his pride and joy; and an aunt, Esther Johnson of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Allen Pousson Sr.; siblings, Allen Pousson Jr., Sadie LeJeune, John Pousson, Darrell Pousson and Raymond Pousson; an infant granddaughter, Mia Primeaux; and his nephews, Donald LeJeune and Dane Pousson.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25 percent occupancy as per state compliance.**
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate/donate.

Published in American Press on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
15
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Burial
Prien Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
He was such a sweet sweet man.
Phyllis Fruge
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember he played softball with my dad Danny when I was young.
He just passed away couple weeks ago. I hope there is softball in heaven because I know theyd be playing. Keeping you all in my prayers
Robbin Barrios
Friend
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vernon Boudreaux
Friend
May 13, 2020
RIP Jimbo.
Prayers to the family.
With much sympathy from Ray&Shelly LeBlanc
Ray&Shelly LeBlanc LeBlanc
Friend
May 13, 2020
he was a good friend
Jim Broussard
May 13, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to each of the Family members in the loss of Mr. James. Barbara, Kim & Eric, also Gage all are in our prayers. James & Barbara have been a part of my life since the 70s. I watched as Kim & Eric grew up. Worked with Barbara at Lakeside National Bank & JD Bank on Kirby. Love & Prayers to all of you & All the Family. Rest in Peace my Friend. God Bless each of you with strength to carry on. All my Love & Prayers to you all. Martha H. Richard & Tommy Richard
Martha Richard
Friend
May 13, 2020
Martha Richard
Friend
May 13, 2020
Danny Simon
Friend
May 13, 2020
Mr. Jimbo was a kind, thoughtful man. I remember when he bought the store. Even though I did not see him often after I married because I lived out of town, he always remembered me and gave me a big hug asking about my parents. His egg sandwiches were the best. He is a happy thought in my memories. God, bless him eternal Rest In Peace in the house of our Lord. May peace be granted to his family.
Tina Savoie
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
I'.M so , , sorry about James, he was a great guy. HE love his family, ESPECIALLY HIS AUNT Esther . SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS BARBARA AND YOUR KIDS
MY PRAYS ARE WITH YOU BETTY LANGLEY
Betty Langley
Family
May 13, 2020
Dear Barbara and family. I am so sorry for your loss. I send sincere condolences to all. Vicki Goss, Westlake, Louisiana
Vicki Goss
Spouse
May 13, 2020
a good man , RIP brother
austin hebert
Friend
May 13, 2020
Good guy. Sorry for your loss Barbara
Charlie Harris
Friend
May 13, 2020
JENNIFER HAVARD
Friend
May 13, 2020
JENNIFER HAVARD
Friend
May 13, 2020
Jimbo you will be missed by so many but your memories n stories will go on for years to come I love you until we meet again ! Kim Guillory
Kim Guillory
Friend
May 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for your family
Michelle Cormier
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
He will be dearly missed , my prayers and thoughts are with the family, I love you all Kim, Eric and Ms Barbara
Coleen Cummings
Friend
May 13, 2020
This old squid will miss the times we laughed and teased one another. Teddy Poo
Ted Null
Friend
May 13, 2020
It will not be the same here without you.
Madlyn Bourgeois
Friend
May 13, 2020
Jimmy was my first cousin. He was a great man and wore many hats throughout his life! Loss touch with him when they left Elton. Praying for the repose of his soul! And for the consolation of his family! May he RIP!
May 13, 2020
Gale Thibodeaux
Family
May 13, 2020
Uncle Jim was a great man, husband, father, uncle, brother, son and so much more! Prayers to the family. May you always remember his contagious laugh, smile and wisdom. I will never forget him.
love
Michelle Pousson
Family
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.He was a very kind man. Knew him for many years. He will be missed.
Nava Jo Ford
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Sorry for the loss of mr James he was a good man the LeDoux Family.
HEATHER LeDoux
Friend
May 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. You were a friend to all and will be remembered with love always. We will all miss you Jimbo. Gator 64 forever.
Patricia Streeter
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sincere condolences to Jimbos family a true friend indeed
Linda & chester Lebouef
Friend
May 13, 2020
he will be greatly missed. I have known 50 + yrs from golf to fishing and grocery. Rest in Peace my friend & Prayers for the family.
Edgar little
Friend
May 13, 2020
A gentle man who smiled always; he always took the time to say hello and shake your hand!
Dominique, Tracie and Madison Blanchette
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Dominique, Tracie and Madison Blanchette
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Rip Jimbo! I dont know what else to say. You were always inspirational! You will be missed.
Norman Holman
Friend
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Adam Cormier
Friend
May 13, 2020
James was always a great person to his family and brothers. I was able to spend tie with hiat my Aunt Esthers last year where he helped her grieve over her son Corbutts death. He along with Bo or Barbara were so good to her. I will miss him as well as his family.
I can't come as Im down with a hip replacement but will be praying for his wife and kids.
Connie Harbin
Family
May 13, 2020
Jimbo was one of the friendliest, caring, generous, genuine gentleman that Ive ever known. He was our Milkman when I was a youngster. I have never forgotten how warm and happy he always was no matter how long it had been since I had seen him last! The heavens have gained an angel! RIP dear friend!
Kathy Ackel
Friend
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We remember the good times playing softball
David & Carolyn Leonard
Friend
May 13, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you Kim and your entire family in this difficult time.
Dena Waller
Friend
May 13, 2020
I will carry you in my heart and love you forever Paran!!!
Talisa Pousson
Family
