James "Jimbo" Pousson, 73, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4:36 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital.
Jimbo was born on Nov. 3, 1946, in Mamou, and was raised in Elton until his sophomore year in high school when he moved to Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and earned the title of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged and began working as a milkman for Vermillion for a brief period of time. He then began a career in the industrial field as a welder, pipefitter and insulator and also worked as a tree cutter. At this time, he began working in retail with Wizard Fast Stop which led him to open and operate Jimbo's Quick Stop. He later opened The Spot Bar and Grill and Jimbo's Gaming. During ownership of the store, he worked with Pumpelly Oil with their convenient store venture. He was considered an entrepreneur and also owned an inventory service called ICS as well as a lawn and landscaping service.
He was a man of many hobbies including softball and was fortunate to be able to coach his son during his childhood years. Jimbo also enjoyed golf and was a coach for his grandson's golf team at Barbe High School. In his more recent years, he took pleasure in buying, selling, and trading antiqued vehicles. Jimbo was known for broadcasting high school sports in his spare time. In their earlier years, he and his wife were fond of entertaining and cooking for guests in their home.
Jimbo will be remembered for his kind heart, always willing to help others in need and encourage them to grow and succeed. He was a giving man who often volunteered his time to the Special Olympics and sponsored numerous children's sports and events. Jimbo truly loved his customers and had respect for each and every one of them. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have been in his presence.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara "Bo" LaFleur Pousson of Lake Charles; children, Eric James Pousson (Aimee) of Pensacola, Fla., and Kim Primeaux (Kevin) of Lake Charles; his beloved grandson, Gage Austin Primeaux, his pride and joy; and an aunt, Esther Johnson of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Allen Pousson Sr.; siblings, Allen Pousson Jr., Sadie LeJeune, John Pousson, Darrell Pousson and Raymond Pousson; an infant granddaughter, Mia Primeaux; and his nephews, Donald LeJeune and Dane Pousson.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25 percent occupancy as per state compliance.**
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate/donate.
Published in American Press on May 14, 2020.