Our Deepest Sympathy to each of the Family members in the loss of Mr. James. Barbara, Kim & Eric, also Gage all are in our prayers. James & Barbara have been a part of my life since the 70s. I watched as Kim & Eric grew up. Worked with Barbara at Lakeside National Bank & JD Bank on Kirby. Love & Prayers to all of you & All the Family. Rest in Peace my Friend. God Bless each of you with strength to carry on. All my Love & Prayers to you all. Martha H. Richard & Tommy Richard

Martha Richard

Friend