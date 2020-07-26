1/1
James Ray Borel Sr.
James Ray Borel, Sr. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Lake Charles, La. and was a 1962 graduate of Iowa High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and retired as E7 Chief Petty Officer in 1982. He was a dedicated family man as well as a loving father to all of his cats. His passions included LSU football, electronics, and computers.
He is survived by one sister, Marjorie Jean Fournerat of Houston, TX; three children, James R. Borel, Jr. of Fayetteville, KY, Tammy Powers and husband Lindsay, Steven Borel and wife Kay, both of Iowa, LA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys Borel; three brothers, Joseph Adam Borel, Jr. (Sonny), Charles Edward Borel and William Lynn Borel; his wife, Virgil "Ann" Borel; two granddaughters, Anna Louise Powers and Patricia Marie Borel.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Casual attire and relatives only are requested at the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Human Society.

Published in American Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
