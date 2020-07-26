James Ray Borel, Sr. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Lake Charles, La. and was a 1962 graduate of Iowa High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and retired as E7 Chief Petty Officer in 1982. He was a dedicated family man as well as a loving father to all of his cats. His passions included LSU football, electronics, and computers.
He is survived by one sister, Marjorie Jean Fournerat of Houston, TX; three children, James R. Borel, Jr. of Fayetteville, KY, Tammy Powers and husband Lindsay, Steven Borel and wife Kay, both of Iowa, LA; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys Borel; three brothers, Joseph Adam Borel, Jr. (Sonny), Charles Edward Borel and William Lynn Borel; his wife, Virgil "Ann" Borel; two granddaughters, Anna Louise Powers and Patricia Marie Borel.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Casual attire and relatives only are requested at the Celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Human Society.