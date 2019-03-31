James Ray Haymon, of Lake Charles, born Aug. 16, 1956, passed suddenly and unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 62.

James was always well liked and loved by all and lived life to its fullest. He always knew how to make others smile and laugh making them feel special. Time spent with him was a guaranteed good time. We will miss him dearly.

James is survived by his girlfriend, Christel Hardy and her daughter Christina Hardy of Lake Charles; sister, Flo Roney of Missouri; sister, Janet Robinson and her son Tucker Robinson of Colorado; brother, Eric Haymon and his son Cody Haymon of Florida.

He was preceded by his dad, Jimmie Ray Haymon of California; and his mother, Dee Ourso Raimer and her husband Skip Raimer of Lake Charles; as well as his sister-in-law, Sue Haymon, wife of his brother of Florida. Not to be forgotten are the wives he had, Kelly Jo Tarbell and Bernice McCown. Also, not to be forgotten are Julie Raimer Beville and her husband Steven as well as Kenneth Raimer.

Celebration of life will be private. If you wish to celebrate, light a candle in his honor remembering what a special person he was.