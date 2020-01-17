|
James Robert Doucett, 82, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. James was born July 31, 1937, to the late Oliver and Aureila Doucett. He is a 1956 W.O. Boston graduate. He was drafted into the U.S. Air Force where he fought bravely in the Korean war. In 1975 he returned to Lake Charles and worked for LA DOTD where he retired after 39 years of service to the state. He was a prominent member of the American Legion and served as a faithful member of the Christian Baptist congregation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver B Doucett and Aurelia Moss Doucett; two sisters, Delores Doucett Paige and Caroline Doucett; and four brothers.
He is survived by his four daughters, Rennie Doucett, Ursula Cooper, Phillison (Miyokeith) Harrell all of Houston, Texas, and Kelly August of Lake Charles; honorary son and nephew, Joseph Doucett Sr. of Lake Charles; goddaughter, Lashonda Guillory; step-daughter, Shantreal (Cory) Doucett Robinson; two sisters, Brenda Brumfield of Houston, Texas, and Lorraine Doucett of Lake Charles, La.; two brothers, Melvin Doucett of Houston, Texas, and Douglas Doucett of Lake Charles, La.; and seven grandchildren. He is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and cousins.
His service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Christian Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church, officiated by Pastor Edward Alexander. Burial will follow at High Mount Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020