James Ronald ("Ronnie") Parker, 73, of Sulphur, La, entered eternity in Heaven with God, His Heavenly Father, at 3:50 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Guardian House Rehab and Rehabilitation.

Ronnie Parker was born in Crowville, La, and his family moved to Sulphur in 1955 after his father and grandfather helped build WestPoint Shopping Center & the Subdivision. He graduated from Sulphur High and attended McNeese University for two years after returning from the Navy. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served in the Naval Reserve for four years upon returning home. Ronnie entered the Carpenter's Union Apprenticeship School and work force in 1968. He excelled and completed the four year program in one year while attending McNeese and working as an apprentice. He received the Patterson Award for outstanding carpenter apprentice in tests against four year apprentice carpenters. The award was presented at the National Apprentice Convention in Memphis, Tn, in 1969. He worked seventeen years in SWLA as a master finish carpenter and union member. Ronnie was hired as a Construction Representative for the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service, Engineering Division, SE Region of the U.S., and served for twenty five years. He retired in 2010 to continue hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman loving hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking, dominos (especially moon), and fellowship with family and friends, children, reading his bible and books about what he loved, bible studies, sermons, hymns, gospel singings, old time country western music, football, basketball, working on federal refuges for 25 years, and helping other people in any way he possibly could. Traveling so much for his work, he found the enjoyment of listening to Christian talk radio stations.

Ronnie enjoyed actively serving the Lord at Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur the last 49 years. He served as an active church Deacon, Youth and Adult Sunday School teacher, Choir member and on various church committees. He and his wife enjoyed chaperoning trips with youth to Baptist campgrounds at Dry Creek, Glorieta near Santa Fe, New Mexico and Ridgecrest, North Carolina. He enjoyed Vacation Bible School when he retired. Ronnie supported and enjoyed the music of Senior Adults Choir anytime he could be a part of the program. He volunteered for any construction work for the church buildings, Easter and Christmas Programs, Festival Booths, and Puppet Show Stages and props as well as driver for presentations. He used his time and tractor for Festivals to pull the Hay Rides as well as tilling garden spots and cleaning land for numerous neighbors every year. He also helped his wife with every endeavor of her teaching career even chaperoning school trips and church activities. Ronnie was a giver of his time, money, skills, and care.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 51 years and 11 months, Vickie Ash Parker; "adopted daughter," Beverly Koonce; brother, Ken Parker (Tonja) of Minnesota; sister, Julie Peterson (Jeff); sister in laws, Martha Parker of South Carolina and Mary Ann VanHaverbeke (Mark), of New Mexico; aunt, Cecile McKeivier; uncle Wayne Thrasher (Barbara) of Winnsboro; two nieces, six nephews, four great nieces and four great nephews and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.N. and Maurine (Walker) Parker and younger brother, William "Bill" Parker.

His family would like to extend special thanks, for Ronnie's care the last three years following his Massive stroke, to Christus St Patrick Hospital ER, ICU and third floor care teams, Sulphur Cornerstone Hospital, Texas Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) of Houston, Texas, Resthaven Inpatient Rehab, and Lake Charles Hope Therapy Outpatient Rehab. Following a severe brain infection the family thanks to Guardian House Inpatient Rehab and Skilled Nursing/ CNAs and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their love, compassion and care the last year. Thank you, Acadian Ambulance Service, for the many times you came so quickly even it was just a fall. We appreciated your EMTs so much for the professional care whether Ronnie was transported or not over the last four years.

Ronnie's funeral service will be held at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup will officiate services.

If you prefer to make donations rather than give flowers, please give on his behalf to the Houston River Baptist Church building or maintenance fund.

