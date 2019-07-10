James Ronald Williams, 78, of Lake Charles, died at his home, July 7, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Matthew and Sarah Louise Seay Williams of Anniston, Ala.; his daughter, Dianna Lynn Williams of Ocean Springs, Miss.; and his brother, Robert Walker Williams of Anniston, Ala.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dora Ann (Tyrone), originally from Pascagoula, Miss.; his daughter, Leslie Fain (Erik) of Lake Charles; grandsons, Carter, William and Henry of Lake Charles; his brother, Thomas Lamar Williams of Oxford, Ala.; his sisters-in-law, Joan Williams of Anniston, Ala., Mildred Dickens of Colorado, Arlene Tyrone of Pascagoula, Miss., and Margaret Tyrone of Lucedale, Miss.; his brothers in-law, Cordell Tyrone of Pascagoula, Miss., And William Tyrone of Lucedale, Miss.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Anniston, Ala., Mr. Williams graduated from Walter Welborn High School, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country on the USS Coral Sea, including operations during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After four years of service, Mr. Williams was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer, 2nd Class.

He then worked as a welder for Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., where he met Ann. After marrying and settling in Anniston, Mr. Williams worked as a civil servant for the Anniston Army Depot, and earned a BA from Jacksonville State University, with a major in Management and a minor in Economics.

During the 1980s, Mr. Williams was a division chief for the Department of Defense in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Having an interest in traveling and history, Mr. Williams and his family visited many cities in Europe, including France, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy. After five years, Mr. Williams worked as a division chief in Huntsville, Ala., at Redstone Arsenal, working on the Patriot Missile.

He was an avid reader, particularly of spy novels, and any fiction set during World War II, and he loved to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide play football. A sensitive soul, he was an avid cat person, and at the end of any episode of Little House on the Prairie always seemed to have something in his eye. He is already greatly missed by his family.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Bluff, with a private service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to (www.stjude.org), because he said that as difficult as it was to be an adult with cancer, he couldn't imagine how hard it must be for children. Published in American Press on July 10, 2019