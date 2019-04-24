James Russell "Jim" Reeves, 73, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.

Jim was born in Lake Charles, La., on March 3, 1946, to Herman and Elma (Pujol) Reeves. Jim was raised in Moss Bluff, La., and after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cheryn; son, Tony Reeves and his wife Vera of New Braunfels, Texas; son, Chris Reeves of Nashville, Tenn.; daughter, Misty Reeves of Moss Bluff, La.; brother-in-law, Howard Lampe of southern CA and numerous adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his creative thinking, quick wit and willingness to help anyone in need.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Gaynell Doucett, Mary Lampe, Myrna "Mickey" Newman and Beulah "Boo Boo" Frederick. His nephews, Johnny Newman and Bobby Wall, also preceded him in death.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Burial will take place in Old Ritchie Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to in Memphis, Tenn. Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2019