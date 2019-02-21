James Terrell Gaskin, 84, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 in a local hospital. He was retired from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 106. James enjoyed being outdoors, cutting grass, fishing and gardening. He loved his family and friends and loved to BBQ. James was a loving father and grandfather. For many years James was a deacon at University Baptist Church in Lake Charles and First Baptist Church in Sulphur.

James is survived by his 7 children, Beverly Lynn Thomas and her husband Bryan (Dubbie), James Leslie Gaskin, Terry Glenn Gaskin, Robert Timothy Gaskin and his wife Linda, Jeremy Dewitt Gaskin and his wife Karen, Byron Keith Gaskin and his wife Melissa and Chris Gaskin and his wife Angie; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dewitt and Hessie Travis Gaskin; one sister, Bessie Jane Morris; and his loving wife of 56 years, Glynis Ruth Jackson Gaskin.

Service for James will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Pastor Tom Bruce officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in Hemphill, Texas, at Myrtle Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur from 5-9 p.m. and will resume Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Christus Ochsner Lake Area Medical Center, the staff of Stonebridge Assisted Living and all who provided care. Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary