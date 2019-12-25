|
|
James "Michael" Tolbert, 65, passed away suddenly on Dec. 21, 2019.
Michael was born on May 18, 1954, in Lake Charles, La. He was the third of six boys born to Charles and Joan Tolbert of Sulphur, which became his lifelong home.
Michael spent his childhood days alongside his five brothers and their neighborhood friends. His parents instilled a love of sports in all their boys. The game of basketball and the Boston Celtics especially captured Michael's heart. As a ninth grader, at only 5 feet tall, he was the third leading rebounder for the W. W. Lewis Rebels. Coach Dennis Trahan was an inspiration to him and made a great impact on his life. Michael's love for sports carried on throughout his adulthood as he spent many years officiating various events for Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Michael was a 1972 graduate of Sulphur High School where he met Elnette Armentor, the love of his life. They married in 1973 and in the years that followed welcomed two daughters, Jennifer and Jamee. Michael loved spending time with his family. Weekend road trips with Elnette and the girls were his favorite. As he got older he was blessed even more and became "Papa T" to seven grandchildren, Mason, Spencer, Madeline, Evan, Camille, Chloe and Lily and great-grandson Jude, who were the light of his life.
Michael was an active member of Sulphur First Baptist Church.
In his leisure time he enjoyed traveling with Elnette and their friends, golfing, working in his yard, grilling on his patio, attending Sulphur High School and McNeese games and was a loyal LSU fan. His love for music afforded him the bragging rights to beating everyone at music trivia. His keen sense of humor and wittiness were unmatched, along with his friendly personality and desire to make others feel special and loved.
Michael's outstanding work ethic and drive for perfection began at a early age and continued throughout his life. He was employed as an operator for Louisiana Pigment for the past 12 years and was looking forward to retiring in May 2020. He had recently bought a little red convertible to celebrate that milestone.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Elnette; and their two daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Ware of Moss Bluff, and Jamee (Terry) Fuselier of Sulphur; seven grandchildren, Mason (Laura) Ware, Spencer Ware, Madeline Fuselier, Evan Ware, Camille Fuselier, Chloe Ware, Lily Fuselier; and great-grandson, Jude Ware; two brothers, Tommy (Janis) Tolbert of Lafayette, David (Carol Ann) Tolbert of Huntsville, Ala.; two sisters-in-law, Tami Tolbert of Sulphur and Karen Tolbert of Metarie; niece, Virginia Lewis of Sulphur; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joan Tolbert; brothers, Jeffery Tolbert, Timmy Tolbert and Mark Tolbert; and his beloved Yorkie, Jolee-Jane.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. David Holder will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 25, 2019