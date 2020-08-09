James Wesley "Jim" Desormeaux, 80, of Reeves passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mr. Desormeaux was a native of Hayes, La and has lived most of his life in Houston, Texas and Lake Charles, La. He served in the United States Navy while stationed in Japan. Following his service, he worked in the construction industry. He retired with 30 years of service as a Mail Carrier of the United States Postal Service. He also worked 27 years, part-time, collecting money at the gate and counting money inside for countless events at the Houston Astrodome, as well as taking an annual vacation to work the Houston Rodeo. Mr. Desormeaux was talented in wood working and carpentry. He enjoyed hunting trips with friends, as he tagged along to eat, drink and have a goodtime. He loved to ride; Honda Goldwing Sunday road trips, cross country travels and serving as a member of the Patriot Honor Guard. He was of Catholic faith. Mr. Desormeaux was an honorable man of faith and family.

He leaves to honor his memory, his wife, Sandra Dilts Desormeaux of Reeves; four children, Gale Evard (Terry) of Friendswood, Texas, Tony Guidry (Beth) of Pearland, Texas, Pamela Mixson of Humble, Texas, Rhonda Hickman (Kevin) of Houston, Texas; one brother, Curtis Desormeaux of Lake Charles; three step children, Angela Haught and husband Derrick of Lake Charles; Eric Armentor and wife Holly of Gretna and Donald Armentor and wife Dana of Lake Charles; sixteen grandchildren, Crystalyn Tolbert, Brannon Evard, Schlawyn Wood (Chuck), Latasha Michaliszyn (Matt), Patricia Sultan, Tony Guidry, Jr., Angela Mansfield (Nathan), Erik Ferrand, Ashton Armentor, Dante Haught, Zoey Haught, Tristan Armentor, Gavin Armentor, Paisley Armentor, Madalyn Armentor, and Kaylee Dufrene and eleven great-great grandchildren, Savannah Tolbert, Skylar Stockwell, Landon Stockwell, Madeleine Michaliszyn, Edwin Michaliszyn, Triston Bassett, Aariyan Sultan, Arsalan Sultan, Julia Mansfield, Myles Mansfield and Jillian Armentor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Celestine Sonnier Desormeaux; one brother, Allen Desormeaux; one sister, Betty Desormeaux Leger and one great grandchild, Juniper Ferrand.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Deacon Michael Beverung will officiate. Interment will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Sunday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.

