Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email James W. (Jimmy) Karr, born Sept. 29, 1936, Merryville, La., went to be with Jesus early Saturday morning July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at MD Anderson.

He was a graduate of Merryville High School, where he was an outstanding athlete in both football and basketball.

He was a graduate of McNeese State University in 1958 receiving his BS Degree in Forestry.

Upon graduation from McNeese, Jimmy was employed by Edgewood Land and Logging Co, Owens Illinois, and Temple Inland as Supervisor of Timber Lands. Jimmy Supervised the surveying of the Sabine River Railroad going in to the Owens Illinois Paper Mill when it was being built and responsible for timber going in to the Temple Inland Mill of Dequincy. He was employed 42 years in the Timber Industry and was a Member of the LA Forestry Association. He was also chairman of the Committee on Timber for the DeQuincy Centennial Celebration.

Jimmy served as Calcasieu Parish School Board Member 24 years. During those years he served as President of the Board and Chairman of All Committees. He served on the LSBA Committee for Legislation. His great joy was when the Bond Election passed to build a new Elementary School on the West Side of DeQuincy and make major repairs and renovations to the DeQuincy Primary School. Shortly after he was elected a Bond Election was passed in Starks for major repairs, and in 2003 an additional Bond Election was passed to make more repairs and improvements to the Starks School. A major accomplishment was when the Board allowed the shop to be built. This was much needed and is such an asset to Starks School and the Community.

Jimmy was of the Methodist Faith and a member of The DeQuincy United Methodist Church. He served as Chairman of the Administrative Board, Church School Teacher, UMYF Leader, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Chairman of Evangelist. He was a member of the Methodist Men's Organization.

Jimmy received the Civic Service Award from the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce in 1982 for service to the City of DeQuincy. He also received the Civic Pride Award from the Civic Club, the FFA Award for service from the State FFA, and the J.G. Vinson Memorial Award for Outstanding Community Service by the DeQuincy Rotary Club.

In 1958 when Jimmy settled in DeQuincy, he quickly became a DeQuincy Sports Fan after years of being a Sports Fan in his Home Town of Merryville. After he was elected School Board Member and became acquainted with Starks Folks, he became a Sports Fan there also. He enjoyed attending Football, Basketball, Baseball and Softball games, traveling far and wide to see them play. During his earlier years, he coached Dixie Youth Baseball where he served as President. He also served as President of the DeQuincy Tiger Athletic Booster Club. During those years he led the Booster Club in the Fund Raiser "Anything Goes" where

$15,000 was raised for DeQuincy Athletes. He also helped raise $5,000 for the Softball Organization in DeQuincy.

He enjoyed fishing at Toledo Bend with his son Weldon, and Brothers Larry, and Len.

His hobby and small business was making "Mayhaw Jelly." The great joy came when the jelly was perfect, very clear, jelled just right, and most of all when folks told him how much they like it. He shipped jelly as far as Arizona.

Jim and wife, Lillian enjoyed traveling and been in almost all of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They especially enjoyed traveling with friends, Bennie and Ann Heath.

Jimmy's greatest joy was being with his family. He loved watching his Grandchildren play sports. His great Grandchildren and Children have brought him much joy. He and Lillian were married 62 years.

He is survived by wife, Lillian Cooper Karr, Daughter, Dianne Armentor and Husband, Joey, Son, James Weldon Karr Jr, and Wife, Jessica, Daughter, Brenda Warden and Husband, Mark, Grandchildren, Laci LaBry and Husband, Stehphen, James Weldon Karr Ill, Whitnee Brame and Husband, Ryan, Charlcee Dahlquist, and Karlee Dahlquist. Great Grandchildren, Dallas Karr, Payslee Dahlquist, lvee Dahlquist, Lane LaBry, Brendan Brame, Sicilee Conner, Ramsee Dahlquist, Landon Vige, Jolea Karr, Lillian Brame, Adah LaBry. Brothers Larry Jo Karr, wife Carolyn, L.H. McWilliams Jr., wife Cindy and Sister Eva M. Stark, husband Pard. Proceeded in death by Father, J.E Karr, Mother Delores Nichols McWilliams, and Father L.H MCWilliams, Sister, Serry Karr Deason and Sister, Ellen Marie Allen.

Jimmy loved the Lord, and his family. He believed in being kind and always doing the right thing toward all.

The Homegoing Service will be Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy. The visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, at The Pentecostal Church from 4 p.m. til 8 p.m. The Rev. T. D. Cardwell, the Rev. Wayne Neyland, the Rev. Marshall Baggett and the Rev. Rolly Walker will officiate. Interment will be at Cooper Cemetery, Merryville, La. Published in American Press on July 23, 2019