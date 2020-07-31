1/1
James Warren "Jim" Guillory Sr
1948 - 2020
James "Jim" Warren Guillory Sr., 72 years old, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Jim was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Reddell, La. He graduated from Westlake High School in 1965 and was a resident of Westlake, La. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 06-1965 through 06-1969.
Jim loved spending time with his family and enjoyed holding his grandbabies.
He enjoyed some good food and good company. He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading the Bible, suspense and military novels.
Jim is survived by his two children, Carmen Laughlin of Pearland, Texas, and James W. Guillory Jr. (Heather) of Sulphur, La.; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Guillory (Sue) of Hackberry, Paul "Ricky" Guillory of San Angelo, Texas; and one sister, Eva Guillory Rougeau (Randy) of Moss Bluff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre Levy Guillory, Mercedes Guillory; and brother, Clinton Guillory (Janelle).
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Hixson of Westlake beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. led by John Barach. He will be laid to rest at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
AUG
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
3374365507
